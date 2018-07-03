 Washington DC mayor declares 'Wayne Rooney Day' | inside World Soccer


Washington DC mayor declares 'Wayne Rooney Day'

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

A new holiday has been proclaimed in the United States following Wayne Rooney's move to D.C. United from Everton.

The 32-year-old was officially announced on Monday as the newest member and biggest signing in the 24-year history of the MLS outfit.

His arrival has been greeted with a degree of fanfare with mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, officially declaring a new holiday called "Wayne Rooney Day".

Rooney's new career will officially begin on July 14 when the MLS side open their new stadium with a game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

on Tuesday, July 03, 2018
 
