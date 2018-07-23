World Cup top scorer Harry Kane awarded freedom of Waltham Forest

Harry Kane has been awarded the freedom of his home borough Waltham Forest following his golden boot success at the World Cup.
The Tottenham Hotspur striker topped the scoring charts at the tournament after netting six goals in Russia as England overcame penalty shoot-out demons to reach the semi-final, where they were knocked-out by Croatia.
And Waltham Forest Councillors unanimously voted to award Kane the freedom of the borough last Thursday.
Clare Coghill, Waltham Forest Council leader, told reporters:
Waltham Forest has a history of producing world class footballers that become England captains as David Beckham, was also born at Whipps Cross and brought up in Chingford, attended Chingford Foundation School - as Kane did.
From being rejected by Arsenal and Watford as a youngster to learning his trade on loan in the Football League, Kane has earned his spot in the limelight.
Harry Kane is a hero to millions but it isn't just his footballing ability that marks him out to be given the freedom of the borough.
He has shown incredible perseverance and maturity throughout his career and to be captain England at a World Cup at the age of 24 shows just how much leadership qualities he possesses.
I'm proud that our borough welcomed his Irish father, that his family could make their home here, and he received the opportunities to make the most of his footballing talent.
Whilst the World Cup had to come to an end - sadly one game earlier than we all hoped - our men's football team gave us much to be proud of this summer.
