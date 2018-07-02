 Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomes LeBron James to Los Angeles in true Zlatan style | inside World Soccer


Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomes LeBron James to Los Angeles in true Zlatan style

Monday, July 2, 2018

Soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović has decided to welcome NBA legend LeBron James to Los Angeles in typically understated fashion.

NBA superstar James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a four-year multimillion dollar contract with the iconic franchise in California.

Many in the Los Angeles sports community were quick to cheer the move and welcome the 33-year-old, also known as "King James".

And Ibrahimović, known for his dazzling self-confidence, joined that group in characteristic fashion.

Los Angeles now has a king to go with a God
It follows the welcome that the Swede offered himself when initially joining the Galaxy four months ago.



