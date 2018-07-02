Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomes LeBron James to Los Angeles in true Zlatan style

Zlatan Ibrahimović has decided to welcome NBA legend LeBron James to Los Angeles in typically understated fashion.
NBA superstar James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a four-year multimillion dollar contract with the iconic franchise in California.
Many in the Los Angeles sports community were quick to cheer the move and welcome the 33-year-old, also known as "King James".
And Ibrahimović, known for his dazzling self-confidence, joined that group in characteristic fashion.
It follows the welcome that the Swede offered himself when initially joining the Galaxy four months ago.
NBA superstar James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a four-year multimillion dollar contract with the iconic franchise in California.
Many in the Los Angeles sports community were quick to cheer the move and welcome the 33-year-old, also known as "King James".
And Ibrahimović, known for his dazzling self-confidence, joined that group in characteristic fashion.
|Photo: @Ibra_official
It follows the welcome that the Swede offered himself when initially joining the Galaxy four months ago.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken out a full page advert in the @latimes announcing his arrival at LA Galaxy. Classic Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/TeFXM2De7e— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018
Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan. #zLAtan #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/nFAY4X9zbR— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 23, 2018