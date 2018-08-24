Brentford announce sponsorship deal with FUNERAL DIRECTOR

The Championship side sealed the commercial partnership with G Saville & Son Funeral Directors by announcing the deal on Twitter.
|Photo: @BrentfordFC
Despite the astonishment from their fans, the news is very much real, with Graham Saville, owner and managing director of the firm, very thrilled.
We are proud to be partners of Brentford Football Club.
G Saville and Son Ltd. focus on offering our clients a bespoke service, designed to support and guide them through one of the most distressing and stressful times of their lives.
We, like Brentford FC, believe that our clients should be treated as if we were all members of one family.
To this end, we are working with one of our coffin suppliers to offer our Brentford-supporting clients a bespoke coffin in club colours and sporting the Brentford FC badge.
The agreement means that Brentford supporters can now prove their loyalty lasts even into the afterlife.
However, Brentford are not the first team to offer die-hard fans a club-themed funeral service, with Barnet already advertising club-themed coffins.
Bundesliga club Schalke 04 even offer their most avid supporters the opportunity to be buried in a cemetery located in sight of the team's Veltins-Arena home in Gelsenkirchen.