Cancer survivor Ryan Edwards scores on Plymouth return

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Ryan Edwards marked his first competitive appearance since recovering from testicular cancer by scoring for Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Edwards was diagnosed with the disease back in January, and continued to play a few games while ill, and even scored against Doncaster Rovers.

The 24-year-old then underwent chemotherapy and was given the all clear in April.

Since then, Edwards has battled hard to regain his fitness and Saturday's League One curtain-raiser at Walsall was earmarked as his return to first team action.

The Liverpool-born defender started the game at Banks's Stadium and there were a few tears as Edwards slammed home to put his side 1-0 up.


Plymouth may have eventually lost 2-1, but messages of support flooded in for Edwards after the game.

on Sunday, August 05, 2018
 
