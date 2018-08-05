Cancer survivor Ryan Edwards scores on Plymouth return

Edwards was diagnosed with the disease back in January, and continued to play a few games while ill, and even scored against Doncaster Rovers.
The 24-year-old then underwent chemotherapy and was given the all clear in April.
Since then, Edwards has battled hard to regain his fitness and Saturday's League One curtain-raiser at Walsall was earmarked as his return to first team action.
The Liverpool-born defender started the game at Banks's Stadium and there were a few tears as Edwards slammed home to put his side 1-0 up.
1-0. Guess who?#pafc pic.twitter.com/PsBqo1yVFJ— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) August 4, 2018
Plymouth may have eventually lost 2-1, but messages of support flooded in for Edwards after the game.
|Photo: Twitter