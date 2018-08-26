Charlton fans throw bags of crisps onto pitch in protest at club's owner

|Photo: @CharltonCARD
Disgruntled Charlton Athletic supporters launched hundreds of crisp packets onto The Valley pitch in the latest round of protests against the club's ownership.
Play had to be stopped after just 20 seconds into their League One clash against Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon due to the spud-filled missiles.
The protest came in response to a report in the Evening Standard that revealed the latest cost-cutting measure masterminded by universally-unpopular owner Roland Duchâtelet.
The report suggested bonuses owed to staff members have not been paid, while it was claimed workers have been banned from eating crisps at their desks following cutbacks on the working hours of cleaners.
Charlton supporters have staged plenty of protests against the Belgian businessman during his four and a half years in charge.
A fixture against Coventry City in October 2016 was also halted after plastic pigs were thrown onto the field at both ends of The Valley.
They also staged a mock funeral for the club before a game against Middlesbrough in March that year.