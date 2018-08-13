 Chelsea fans love what's printed on Jorginho's shin pads | inside World Soccer


Chelsea fans love what's printed on Jorginho's shin pads

Monday, August 13, 2018

New Chelsea signing Jorginho has further endeared himself to his new supporters because of what he has on his shin pads.

The Blues beat Manchester City to Jorginho's signature in the summer, securing a reunion with Maurizio Sarri in London, and the £50 million midfielder looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Jorginho had a superb debut in the Premier League as Chelsea started the season with a 3-0 victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Brazilian-born Italy international scored his side's second goal with one of the cheekiest penalties ever, but fans are loving him for another very different reason.

Before the match, Jorginho's shin pads went viral after Chelsea tweeted pictures of the 26-year-old's kit ahead of his first game in England.

Rather than some annoying corporate logo or cheesy slogan, the former Napoli star has a rather adorable photo of his dog on his shin pads.

Jorginho has a picture of his dog on his shin pads
Photo: @ChelseaFC

And Chelsea fans were quick to show their appreciation at the adorable gesture.

Chelsea fans react to picture of Jorginho's dog on the player's shin pads
Photo: Twitter

