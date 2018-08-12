 Chelsea have fans' tweets plastered on walls of Stamford Bridge tunnel | inside World Soccer


Chelsea have fans' tweets plastered on walls of Stamford Bridge tunnel

Sunday, August 12, 2018

In an apparent bid to motivate the squad, Chelsea have decided to desecrate the walls of Stamford Bridge's tunnel with tweets from random supporters encouraging their players.

A great honour for the fans involved no doubt, knowing their social media posts will be seen by the likes of Pedro and César Azpilicueta.

Photos: @tdhntr

Liverpool's "This is Anfield" sign has become iconic, with players and managers touching it for good luck before heading out onto the hallowed turf.

One imagines this probably isn't going to have the same effect, but you never know.

