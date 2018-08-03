Crystal Palace confuse new signing Max Meyer with Joshua Kimmich

|Photo: @CPFC
Crystal Palace made an embarrassing blunder after using an image of Joshua Kimmich in a section about new signing Max Meyer.
Palace confirmed on Thursday the signing of Germany midfielder Meyer from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on a free transfer.
Meyer, who has been capped four times by Germany, has long been touted as one of the most promising talents in world football, so it comes as somewhat of a shock that Palace have won the race to sign the 22-year-old.
Given Meyer's status as a marquee signing for Roy Hodgson's side, you'd think Palace would pay a little more attention when welcoming the midfielder.
Instead, the Eagles made a nasty photo-mishap when announcing Meyer's arrival on their website.
In addition to the transfer confirmation, the club's media team also published an article on five key moments from Meyer's career - which was illustrated with a snapshot of Bayern Munich star Kimmich.
The mistake was very quickly amended, but not before it has been grabbed by social media users.
|Photo: @Sky_Dirk