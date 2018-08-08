Everton have plans to build mental health facility

|Photo: Everton Football Club
Everton have officially launched a new campaign to support mental health in their local community.
The Premier League club and their official charity, Everton in the Community, hope to raise money through a fundraising drive for a permanent facility called The People's Place.
With 150 people completing suicide across Merseyside each year, the initiative will look to support everyone, regardless of age, gender or location, and provide mental health support, alongside suicide awareness and prevention.
The new mental health facility, subject to planning permission, will be built next to community centre the People's Hub on Spellow Lane in Liverpool - just 500 metres from Goodison Park.
The campaign has the backing and support of Everton manager Marco Silva and the first team squad.
Since the first day I arrived at the club, everyone talked to me about the Everton Family. We are more than just a club, we are a family.
We want to keep creating this fantastic connection between us and our fans and all of the community. We want to support them, and we want to give them something back.
This People's Place project is important to us as a club. Me and my staff are here to support and do everything we can.
Last year, former England winger Aaron Lennon, then playing for Everton, received treatment for a stress-related illness at The Priory in Darlington and Altrincham, and also at Salford Royal Hospital.