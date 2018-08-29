 He's Done It! Saido Berahino finally scores first goal in over TWO years | inside World Soccer


He's Done It! Saido Berahino finally scores first goal in over TWO years

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has scored his first club goal in 913 days, ending a run of 48 matches without scoring in all competitions.

The 25-year-old turned in a header early in the second half to put the Potters up 1-0 over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in a Carabao Cup fixture.

The goal was Berahino's first in 913 days, as well as a whopping 1996 minutes.


Stoke would ultimately win the game 2-0, with Juninho Bacuna putting through his own net in injury time.

Once thought to be a future England star, Berahino last found the back of the net in any competition way back in February 2016, whilst still playing for West Bromwich Albion against Crystal Palace.

And here is how Twitter reacted to Berahino's breakthrough moment.

Football fans on Twitter react to Saido Berahino's first goal in over two years
