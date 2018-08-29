He's Done It! Saido Berahino finally scores first goal in over TWO years

The 25-year-old turned in a header early in the second half to put the Potters up 1-0 over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in a Carabao Cup fixture.
The goal was Berahino's first in 913 days, as well as a whopping 1996 minutes.
Stoke would ultimately win the game 2-0, with Juninho Bacuna putting through his own net in injury time.
Once thought to be a future England star, Berahino last found the back of the net in any competition way back in February 2016, whilst still playing for West Bromwich Albion against Crystal Palace.
And here is how Twitter reacted to Berahino's breakthrough moment.
|Photo: Twitter