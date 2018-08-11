Homer Simpson helps Sunderland announce Max Power signing

|Photo: @SunderlandAFC
Homer Simpson have helped Sunderland announce the signing of a player with name you want to touch, but you mustn't touch - Max Power!
The Black Cats have completed the deadline day signing of the 25-year-old midfielder from Championship new-boys Wigan Athletic.
And Sunderland have been quick to link Power's name to that of Homer's alter-ego in the popular TV series with a cheeky announcement.
The League One club shared a clip from The Simpsons episode "Homer to the Max", in which the iconic cartoon character legally changes his name to Max Power.
As Homer confirms, Max Power is a potent name, beating out IndyCar star Will Power as the best name in sports that isn't a reference to farts.
AT LAST! 🙌— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 10, 2018
We're delighted to announce the signing of @mp_1825 from @LaticsOfficial.#SAFC #HawayTheLads pic.twitter.com/za4nFwUbAN
One can only hope the real-life Max Power will propel Sunderland back into relevance in English football after suffering back-to-back relegations.