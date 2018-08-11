 Homer Simpson helps Sunderland announce Max Power signing | inside World Soccer


Homer Simpson helps Sunderland announce Max Power signing

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Max Power signs for Sunderland from Wigan Athletic
Photo: @SunderlandAFC

Homer Simpson have helped Sunderland announce the signing of a player with name you want to touch, but you mustn't touch - Max Power!

The Black Cats have completed the deadline day signing of the 25-year-old midfielder from Championship new-boys Wigan Athletic.

And Sunderland have been quick to link Power's name to that of Homer's alter-ego in the popular TV series with a cheeky announcement.

The League One club shared a clip from The Simpsons episode "Homer to the Max", in which the iconic cartoon character legally changes his name to Max Power.

As Homer confirms, Max Power is a potent name, beating out IndyCar star Will Power as the best name in sports that isn't a reference to farts.

One can only hope the real-life Max Power will propel Sunderland back into relevance in English football after suffering back-to-back relegations.

on Saturday, August 11, 2018
 
