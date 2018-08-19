Kevin-Prince Boateng releases first rap video called 'King'

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has released a rap song named "King" under the stage name PRIN$$.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan midfielder returned to Serie A last month to join Sassuolo, but will also be doing music on the side.
Boateng has decided to also become a hip-hop artist, picking the stage name PRIN$$ to go by, and has released his first single called "King".
With a nod to his own lifestyle, the chorus features the lines: "I live my life like a king/living with no pressure/hustle like I don't know better."
The 31-year-old has Hip-Hop running through his veins with younger half-brother and Germany international Jérôme rapping under the alias Notorious JB, whilst other brother George is also a rapper - formally known as BTNG.
In the past, Boateng once performed Michael Jackson's trademarked Moonwalk move in front of a packed San Siro upon Milan celebrating their 18th Scudetto, and sang for Al Jazeera Sports Channel to celebrate their eighth birthday.
Boateng is not the first Serie A star to move into music with former Italy international Dani Osvaldo calling time on his football career to pursue his passion for rock music.