League One club accidentally show porn in stadium bar at half-time

|Photo: @milbil_music
Bristol Rovers have launched an investigation after an adult entertainment show was shown on TVs in the bars and clubhouse during half-time of their Carabao Cup clash with Crawley Town.
The League One side booked their place in the next round with a 2-1 win over Crawley on Tuesday night, but the most significant moment of the game came during half-time.
Rovers fans were treated to an altogether different kind of half-time entertainment at the Memorial Stadium clubhouse as the big screens in the ground bars suddenly switched from Sky Sports News to X-rated TV channel Babestation.
Hundreds of fans - including a number of children - were exposed to pornographic imagery, causing a mixture of amusement and embarrassment to those in attendance.
When the footballs so bad they put babestation on at halftime at @Official_BRFC #utg pic.twitter.com/FuoU844rUX— Lewis Yost (@LewisYost91) August 14, 2018
Such was the resultant furore, the Pirates later issued a statement on the matter.
The club believes that someone that was attending in the bar was using a universal remote device to affect the TV output.
The matter will be fully investigated, however, the club believes that they have photographic evidence of the individual concerned and they will be dealt with appropriately.
UPDATE: One supporter, Lewis Yost, later put up another video claiming to show the culprit.
Update: found the boy responsible! Looks like he’s a fortnite regular. Getting banned steward even pulled out the “your parents will be proud” card! Scenes pic.twitter.com/866LaZZPGv— Lewis Yost (@LewisYost91) August 14, 2018