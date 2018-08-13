 Leverkusen troll Arsenal after Petr Čech nearly scores embarrassing own goal | inside World Soccer


Leverkusen troll Arsenal after Petr Čech nearly scores embarrassing own goal

Monday, August 13, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen have poked fun at Arsenal after Petr Čech almost scored a comical own goal against Manchester City.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery opted to start the veteran goalkeeper ahead of new signing Bernd Leno for the Gunners' opening game of the season against Pep Guardiola's City on Saturday.

It was clear at the Emirates Stadium that Arsenal's players were trying to stick to Emery's philosophy of pressing high and playing out from the back.

However, their attempts to imitate City's effortless style nearly backfired when Čech came close to scoring an embarrassing own goal in the 21st minute.

The former Chelsea man, who struggled on occasions with the ball at his feet, somehow screwed a first-time pass to Shkodran Mustafi that travelled just past the post.

The blunder quickly went viral on social media with Leverkusen, who sold Leno to Arsenal for £19 million earlier this summer, also getting involved.

In response to Čech's embarrassing gaffe, Leverkusen posted two epic tweets with the second one having a video attached of Leno comfortably passing into defence and starting a goalscoring move.


