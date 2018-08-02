 New Everton signing has 'I Never Walk Alone' tattooed across chest | inside World Soccer


New Everton signing has 'I Never Walk Alone' tattooed across chest

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Liverpool fans have been doing a little digging on new Everton signing Lucas Digne, and they're noticed that the defender has a rather curious tattoo.

The 25-year-old left-back has penned a five-year deal at Goodison Park after an £18 million fee was agreed with Spanish giants Barcelona.

Shortly after Digne was unveiled on Wednesday, though, Liverpool supporters quickly pointed something out about the former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma man.

Eagle-eyed Kop fans have spotted the Frenchman appears to have a tattoo across his chest which reads: "I Never Walk Alone" - a phrase that is remarkably similar to Liverpool's club slogan "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Is Digne a Liverpool fan? Well, people on Twitter certainly think so.

Liverpool fans have found a way to mock Everton over new signing Lucas Digne
Photo: Twitter

on Thursday, August 02, 2018
 
