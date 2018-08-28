 New York Red Bulls fans mock Wayne Rooney’s hairline with not-so-subtle TIFO | inside World Soccer


New York Red Bulls fans mock Wayne Rooney’s hairline with not-so-subtle TIFO

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

The New York Red Bulls supporters welcomed Wayne Rooney with a massive artwork behind the goal at Red Bull Arena, and it was pretty brutal.

Rooney's D.C. United travelled to the Red Bulls on Monday night, eventually losing the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Alejandro Romero.

However, the match was overshadowed by a banner that was put on display by the home side's supporters prior to kick-off.

New York Red Bulls fans hold up a banner mocking Wayne Rooney
Photo: @NewYorkRedBulls

The Red Bulls fans unveiled a TIFO which replaced the eagle's head in the D.C. United logo with Rooney's head, with the caption: "BALD EAGLES: AN ENDANGERED SPECIES".

The former Manchester United and Everton ace has long been the subject of mocking over his hairline, having had a hair transplant back in 2011.

on Tuesday, August 28, 2018
 
