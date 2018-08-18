Newcastle fans set up 'SportsRedirect' website to rile owner Mike Ashley

Mischievous Newcastle United supporters have set up an alternative website called SportsRedirect.com in an attempt to sabotage their owner's retail business.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has not won any fans since his takeover of the club 11 years ago, with many Geordies left furious with the perceived lack of financial backing at critical times.
The London-born business tycoon frustrated the Toon army even more by not providing funds to strengthen the squad despite making a £20 million profit during this summer transfer window.
Relations worsened even further recently when Ashley splashed out £90 million in cash on House of Fraser immediately after the transfer window closed.
And it appears enough is enough for Newcastle fans, who have taken matters into their own hands in their latest protest against their club's owner.
As part of their latest protest, supporters are sharing a link to the website SportsRedirect.com, which deliberately encourages people to find alternative shops to purchase sportswear, rather than Ashley-owned SportsDirect.
Newcastle fans have been urging others to boycott the sports-goods retailer for years over Ashley's ownership.
Since learning that the website annoys their owner, Newcastle fans have been tweeting the link relentlessly.
|Photo: Twitter