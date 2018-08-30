Noel Gallagher takes dig at 'deluded' Liverpool fans

City's team bus was attacked by Liverpool fans ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield in April, and the Reds went on to knock Pep Guardiola's side out 5-1 on aggregate.
Liverpool went on to reach the Champions League final but lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, and Gallagher admits he took immense pleasure in watching Jürgen Klopp's fall to defeat in Kiev.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Gallagher explained the joy he gets from seeing Liverpool fans in meltdown.
Liverpool fans are a bit weird. They get over emotional.
They are like the Queen Mother, Liverpool fans. They think everyone loves them. They are a little bit deluded.
I have three Liverpool fans in my band who are on stage with me and it is great watching the meltdowns around about March and particularly in the Champions League final.
We were on stage while it was on and I could see the couple of Liverpool fans dying as the game went on.
I must say after they smashed up our team coach in the quarter-final I think I derived as much pleasure from that [them losing the Champions League final] than I did from us winning the league.