Pep Guardiola talks up 'special' Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about his admiration of Phil Foden, but noted that the young gem will have his work cut out for him getting in the team.
Foden made a number of encouraging cameo first team performances last season which earned him a Premier League winners medal.
Speaking to Sky Sports trio David Jones, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, Guardiola said:
After last season's apprenticeship, Guardiola believes the-18-year-old midfielder is prepared to graduate to a bigger role for the Citizens.
Phil is part of the team. Last season he was up and down, part of the first team and the second team. He's trained all year and now he's a little more mature.
He's not a tall guy but now he fights in the duels. He has special quality. I always explain to Phil, if you have to fight the contact you are going to lose 90 percent. Try to avoid it and be quicker in the mind and the feet to find a solution.
But I think he has all the skills. If he was nominated as one of the best young players in the world, he is something special and I think he is.
He's another guy that will help us, I'm pretty sure of that, but he has to fight with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho and it's not that simple for him.