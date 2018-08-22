 Russian club launch limited edition carpet-inspired kit | inside World Soccer


Russian club launch limited edition carpet-inspired kit

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The fan who owns the lucky carpet invited to FC Rostov's training base
Photo: @rostovfc

Russian Premier League side FC Rostov have produced a limited edition fourth shirt based entirely on a lucky carpet.

The idea came around after one Rostov supporter brought a large rug into the stadium to watch his side play against Yenisey Krasnoyarsk last Sunday.

Rostov, who finished in 11th place last season, ended up winning 4-0, with the carpet duly proclaimed to be a lucky talisman.

After garnering plenty of traction on social media, the Russian club invited the fan and his carpet to their training base.

And Rostov have now decided to pay homage to their newfound symbol of fortune by releasing an exclusive fourth alternative kit featuring the jazzy red and gold design of the rug.

FC Rostov's limited edition fourth kit is certainly not one of the more elegant designs
Photo: @rostovfc

The shirt is priced at a bargain 2,500 rubles (around £30), which had already received over 500 pre-orders.

