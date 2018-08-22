Russian club launch limited edition carpet-inspired kit

|Photo: @rostovfc
Russian Premier League side FC Rostov have produced a limited edition fourth shirt based entirely on a lucky carpet.
The idea came around after one Rostov supporter brought a large rug into the stadium to watch his side play against Yenisey Krasnoyarsk last Sunday.
Rostov, who finished in 11th place last season, ended up winning 4-0, with the carpet duly proclaimed to be a lucky talisman.
Ковёр уже ищем.— Football Club Rostov (@rostovfc) August 20, 2018
Всем хорошей рабочей недели 👌🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L49tEcSEtT
After garnering plenty of traction on social media, the Russian club invited the fan and his carpet to their training base.
And Rostov have now decided to pay homage to their newfound symbol of fortune by releasing an exclusive fourth alternative kit featuring the jazzy red and gold design of the rug.
The shirt is priced at a bargain 2,500 rubles (around £30), which had already received over 500 pre-orders.