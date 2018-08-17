Saint-Étienne announce signing of ex-Toon flop Rémy Cabella with #KikiChallenge video

|Photo: @ASSEofficiel
Former Newcastle United flop Rémy Cabella has completed his move to Saint-Étienne with the Ligue 1 side going all out to announce the transfer.
Cabella was the big signing of the summer of 2014 when the Magpies paid Montpellier £8 million for his services, and there was much excitement at what the French international was going to bring to English football.
However, the 28-year-old failed to nail down a place in the team, scoring just once in 34 games in his only full season on Tyneside, and was sent out on loan to Olympique Marseille before joining the French outfit permanently in the summer of 2016.
The Corsica-born midfielder spent last season on loan at St Étienne from Marseille, scoring seven goals and assisting six more that helped the team finish seventh in Ligue 1.
Following a successful campaign last season, Les Verts have decided to sign Cabella on a permanent deal and the club have announced his return with a cringeworthy "Kiki Challenge" video.
The French club posted a video of the midfielder doing the dance challenge that has taken the Internet by storm.
The viral dance craze involves people jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Drake's hit "In My Feelings", whilst the vehicle continues moving.
— AS Saint-Etienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 16, 2018