Sampdoria poke fun at Juventus with Ronaldo Vieira announcement

Embed from Getty Images
Sampdoria have taken inspiration from Juventus
' Cristiano Ronaldo announcement to pull off a marquee signing of their very own.
The Serie A side confirmed on Thursday the signing of midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United for a reported fee of £7 million.
And Sampdoria have taken the time to announce their new arrival by mimicking Juventus' announcement of Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid
last month.
The Blucerchiati
uploaded a silhouette of the player - with the word "Ronaldo" spread across the image - with his surname "Vieira" barely visible underneath.
And football fans saw the funny side of Sampdoria's brilliant Twitter unveiling.
|
|Photo: Twitter