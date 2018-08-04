 Sampdoria poke fun at Juventus with Ronaldo Vieira announcement | inside World Soccer


Sampdoria poke fun at Juventus with Ronaldo Vieira announcement

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Sampdoria have taken inspiration from Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo announcement to pull off a marquee signing of their very own.

The Serie A side confirmed on Thursday the signing of midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United for a reported fee of £7 million.

And Sampdoria have taken the time to announce their new arrival by mimicking Juventus' announcement of Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid last month.

Juventus announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid
Photo: @juventusfc

The Blucerchiati uploaded a silhouette of the player - with the word "Ronaldo" spread across the image - with his surname "Vieira" barely visible underneath.

Sampdoria announce the signing of Ronaldo Vieira with cheeky announcement
Photo: @sampdoria_en

And football fans saw the funny side of Sampdoria's brilliant Twitter unveiling.

Football fans react on Twitter over Sampdoria's cheeky announcement
Photo: Twitter

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Saturday, August 04, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License