Santi Cazorla unveiled to Villarreal fans with bizarre magic stunt

|Photo: @VillarrealCF
Santi Cazorla was officially returned to Villarreal on Thursday and his unveiling ceremony may go down as one of the strangest of all time.
The 33-year-old rejoined the La Liga side for the third time of his career after being released by Arsenal at the end of last season.
Cazorla, who started in the youth team at Villarreal, had been training with the club throughout the summer but had to undergo a trial before officially signing for the Yellow Submarine.
And Villarreal certainly went all out in their bid to show their appreciation for the return of the player often described as a magician.
At their Estadio de la Cerámica, magician Yunke entertained the crowd by filling a glass tube with smoke, before allowing it to dissipate and reveal Cazorla.
Speaking at his unveiling, the former Spain international said:
Today is a very special day for me because I return to what I consider to be my home.
I am eternally grateful to Villarreal for giving me unconditional support during these two years and always opening the doors for me.
It's a club that for me is an example and that always does things well despite the difficulties.
Having undergone eight surgeries following an injury sustained in October 2016, Cazorla was at risk of having his foot amputated after contracting an infection in his right achilles tendon.
I've always said that giving up was not an option. It is true that I still have some pains that prevent me from being 100 percent, but I work daily to remove them.
Every day I have better feelings, but I am very demanding and I want to keep improving. Now it's time to give everything for this shirt and this club.