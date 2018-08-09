Someone starts fundraising page to pay for José Mourinho's sacking

|Photo: GoFundMe
One disgruntled Manchester United fan has started a GoFundMe page to raise enough money to pay for José Mourinho's compensation for dismissal.
After a dismal two years in charge of the Red Devils, United supporters' patience with Mourinho appears to be growing less and less every day.
United finished second last season after failing to keep up with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.
Mourinho is meant to be galvanising his squad during pre-season but appears to be doing the exact opposite by spending most of the club's US trip lambasting United's transfer business and laying into players both with the squad and on holiday.
And one dismayed supporter has gone to real extremes to voice his displeasure, taking to crowdfunding in an attempt to get Mourinho sacked.
A United fan called Marc Walsh has set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise the cash required to ensure the Portuguese gets the boot.
In the description for the crowdfunding page, Mr Walsh leaves no stone unturned in an effort to recruit more fans for his cause.
Please help raise funds to get José out of Manchester United.
If you are a united fan like me and can no longer stand this dreary, defensive boring style of play then please donate. I tell myself I will not watch a game as it' so boring but I always do and then regret it.
The theatre of dreams has become the theatre of nightmares and a place were people do dream but only because they have fallen asleep watching United. We have the talent in the team, let them play for Christ sake.
Let's get back to the United style of play. Make teams fear us again.
This target seems unrealistic but if every fan donates just a pound we can help get back to attacking winning ways.
While pressure continues to mount on Mourinho, no donations have been made to the fundraiser as of yet.
If you'd like to donate, the page is available to access here.