There's growing petition asking for Tottenham to be deducted points

Tottenham's new £850-million-stadium opening has been delayed until at least October due to safety concerns, with the team forced back to Wembley in the meantime.
Their fixtures against Liverpool and Cardiff City, as well as the NFL London clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders they were due to host, would have all had to be relocated to Wembley.
And it is not known if Mauricio Pochettino's side begin life at their new 62,062-seat ground when defending champions Manchester City are due to visit on October 28.
Spurs cannot use Wembley on that date if their new home is still not finished as the national stadium has been booked for the NFL meeting between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.
A move to another venue would mean that the Premier League would break their own rules by allowing Tottenham to play at a third home stadium.
And football fans believe that the stadium uncertainty means that Spurs should be punished.
In fact, a petition has been set up to attempt to get the Premier League to deduct points from the North London side.
The petition on the change.org website reads:
No timeline is in place, leaving an element of uncertainty over when the problems will be rectified and questions over when the club will begin life at the new 62,000-seater venue.
This is an issue that Tottenham and their owner Daniel Levy have known for some time but they continued to lead their own fans and the public up the garden path, surely the FA have to punish them for their actions, a smaller club would receive a points deduction, so what makes Tottenham an exception to this?
We urge you to sign the petition and Tottenham punished accordingly for their actions.
The petition has reached over 10,000 signatures in four days - but needs 100,000 for it be discussed in parliament.