 Tottenham's eye-catching new third kit leaks online | inside World Soccer


Tottenham's eye-catching new third kit leaks online

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Images of Tottenham Hotspur's new third strip have been doing the rounds on social media recently.

Tottenham released their official home and away kit for the 2018/19 campaign last month and it didn't exactly go down well with fans.

Well, weeks later, another leaked kit release has not pleased fans neither.

The new strip, which features a bold print on the front, is predominantly light green, although the top of the shirt and sleeves are dark green.

And it comes with a graphic that is reportedly a map of North London from above.


It's fair to say that Spurs' new third kit haven't gone down well at all with the fans.

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to the club's eye-catching new third kit
Photo: Twitter

on Tuesday, August 07, 2018
 
