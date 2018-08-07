Tottenham's eye-catching new third kit leaks online

Tottenham released their official home and away kit for the 2018/19 campaign last month and it didn't exactly go down well with fans.
Well, weeks later, another leaked kit release has not pleased fans neither.
The new strip, which features a bold print on the front, is predominantly light green, although the top of the shirt and sleeves are dark green.
And it comes with a graphic that is reportedly a map of North London from above.
It's fair to say that Spurs' new third kit haven't gone down well at all with the fans.
|Photo: Twitter