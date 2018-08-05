 West Brom leave fans in stitches with bizarre new 'Boiler Man' mascot | inside World Soccer


West Brom leave fans in stitches with bizarre new 'Boiler Man' mascot

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Football fans have been left in hysterics after West Bromwich Albion unveiled their bizarre new mascot at the weekend.

The Baggies suffered a late 2-1 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers on the opening round of the new Championship season, but the major talking-point was not the match.

No, most people were not talking about the game at full time thanks to the presence of the relegated Premier League club's hilarious new mascot.

Instead of doing what most sports team do, and use an animal as their mascot, West Brom used Saturday's game at The Hawthorns to wheel out "Boiler Man", a man literally dressed up as a boiler.

The mascot has been introduced in conjunction with the club's sponsorship for the new season from Ideal Boilers.





Quite rightly, football fans were united in their amusement at the new addition.

Football fans react on Twitter over West Bromwich Albion's bizarre new mascot
Photo: Twitter

on Sunday, August 05, 2018
 
