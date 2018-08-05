West Brom leave fans in stitches with bizarre new 'Boiler Man' mascot

The Baggies suffered a late 2-1 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers on the opening round of the new Championship season, but the major talking-point was not the match.
No, most people were not talking about the game at full time thanks to the presence of the relegated Premier League club's hilarious new mascot.
Instead of doing what most sports team do, and use an animal as their mascot, West Brom used Saturday's game at The Hawthorns to wheel out "Boiler Man", a man literally dressed up as a boiler.
The mascot has been introduced in conjunction with the club's sponsorship for the new season from Ideal Boilers.
Yes, that is what you think it is. An ideal boiler mascot! pic.twitter.com/M6yj3zakVt— Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) August 4, 2018
How have I only just seen this 😭 Meet West Brom’s new mascot... yes, it’s a boiler with legs, wearing a cap. I kid you not. I love this season already 😂😂 #WBA pic.twitter.com/zOYCIU1wl1— Jules Breach (@julesbreach) August 4, 2018
West Brom’s new mascot is a combi boiler... 😳 pic.twitter.com/pMDggOXNW4— DONT BUY THE SUN #JFT96 (@football_mumble) August 4, 2018
August 4, 2018
Quite rightly, football fans were united in their amusement at the new addition.
|Photo: Twitter