Xherdan Shaqiri signs Liverpool shirt especially for Gary Neville to wear

Carragher beat Neville in a penalty shoot-out on Sky Sports earlier this month, which meant the latter would have to wear the jersey of his most hated rival - Liverpool.
After getting the best of his fellow pundit from 12 yards, Carragher heaped on the misery by choosing the shirt of Liverpool new boy Shaqiri, who has been regularly targeted by Neville over his lack of back-tracking.
That's a Liverpool shirt - I'll buy it.
23 Carragher on the back. No, I'll tell you who'll we'll get, 23 Shaqiri on the back, he hates Shaqiri.
During the World Cup, Neville outlined why he wasn't a fan of the Swiss international, who signed from Stoke City for £13 million over the summer.
He’s always wanted to wear @LFC shirt! pic.twitter.com/ka5ipcLkvq— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 8, 2018
I'm not a fan of Shaqiri to be honest with you.
I think that was to be fair made worse by the fact that he distanced himself from his teammates as Stoke. They were unprofessional last season, there's no doubt, and he epitomises it.
He could score the goal of the tournament and he could have the most amazing game against Brazil. But he could also be there for three matches, do nothing and just amble and waddle around.
And ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, Shaqiri has joined in with the fun by signing a shirt for Neville to wear on the first Monday Night Football show of the season.
|Photo: @Carra23
Neville responded to Carragher's tweet - but, seemingly, he has made it clear that he won't be wearing the gift.
|Photo: @GNev2