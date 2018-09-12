1860 Munich release stunning Oktoberfest-themed kit

|Photo: @TSV1860
German side TSV 1860 Munich have released their seasonal Oktoberfest-themed kit ahead of the start of the lager-fuelled Bavarian festival.
The third-tier club are known for their participation in Oktoberfest festivities, and have made a tradition of releasing unique strips every year.
This year's strip features a blue-and-white gingham shirts and a blue collar, and is paired with the traditional leather-look shorts, intended to mimic traditional lederhosen attire.
|Photo: @TSV1860
The limited edition strip is currently available for pre-order from the club's official webstore for €90, plus postage and packaging.
Meanwhile, the kit will be worn for the first time in their upcoming match against Wehen Wiesbaden on September 22.
Held annually in Munich, Oktoberfest starts on September 22, and lasts for two weeks until it reaches a close on October 7, with more than six million people from around the world attending the festival every year.
People come together to drink beer and eat food including sausages and pretzels, whilst wearing traditional dress.