 Antoine Griezmann plans to finish career in MLS | inside World Soccer


Antoine Griezmann plans to finish career in MLS

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

France and Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed his desire to finish his professional career in the United States.

Griezmann, who was part of France's World Cup winning squad over the summer in Russia, is currently contracted to ​Atlético until 2023.

He was heavily linked with a move to both Manchester United and Barcelona over the years but has stayed foot in the red and white side of Madrid.

The forward only turned 27 in March, but has his eye on spending his golden days in the Major League Soccer.

The France international told L'Équipe:

I want to finish my career in the US. I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. Two great cities.

I like the mentality and the show culture of the US.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, September 09, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License