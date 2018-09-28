'Arsenal academy chose Benik Afobe ahead of Harry Kane'

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Nico Yennaris has revealed that Harry Kane was released from the club's academy as a kid because their development staff opted to prioritise Benik Afobe ahead of the England international.
The Arsenal 2000/01 Under-9 squad, including Premier League players Benik Afobe and Harry Kane
Photo: @afcstuff
Yennaris, now at Brentford, played in the same Arsenal Under-9 team as Kane, before the Tottenham Hotspur striker was eventually let go.
Arsenal's loss has proven to be Spurs' gain as Kane has gone onto establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world.
Many have wondered what led to Kane's Arsenal release and Yennaris has explained to The Mirror that Afobe played a huge role in the striker's departure.
Afobe signed a professional contract with Arsenal in 2010, and was loaned to various clubs before signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2015.
It's amazing to see where Harry Kane has gone and what he's gone on to do.
But you never know and it's about getting an opportunity and grabbing it with both hands. That's what he did and he's never looked back.
To be fair, when they let him go, we were so young so nobody knew where we would end up and how far we could really go.
At my age group, for a lot of the time, it was more about Benik Afobe because he was the main man in our team at the time.
