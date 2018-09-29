Comedian likens supporting Man United to having pet tortoise

TV presenter, comedian and Manchester United fan Karl Pilkington has hilariously compared supporting the club to owning a tortoise as a pet.
Players of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
The Red Devils have been the best team in the country for almost 20 years - but not at the moment.
Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the club have endured five uncharacteristically poor seasons, and have been eclipsed by neighbours Manchester City who have taken their game to a new level under Pep Guardiola.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Pilkington explained how he currently feels about watching José Mourinho's team.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
I feel like supporting United is like having a tortoise as a pet. I had a tortoise, and they are not entertaining to watch. You don't watch them, but you know you have got a bit of responsibility to show some interest.
That is what I do with United. I keep an eye on them. I don't watch them every game because, at the minute, that is a waste of 90 minutes. I just look at the result and if they win it is a bonus, I have no expectations any more.