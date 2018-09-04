Dimitar Berbatov left Spurs in 2008 to 'follow his path'

The Bulgarian moved to Tottenham in the summer of 2006 from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £10.9 million.
He went on to play 102 games for Spurs, in which he scored 46 and assisted 24, before leaving under a cloud to join Manchester United for £30.75 million.
After a summer of haggling from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Berbatov eventually moved to United on transfer deadline day of August 2008, with Fraizer Campbell heading the other way on loan.
Berbatov left a winless Spurs three games into that season, and the manner of his exit sullied the memories of most the club's fans.
Speaking to FourFourTwo, Berbatov stated:
It's difficult. You see it all the time with players moving clubs. In my case it was me simply following my path, because ever since I was a small boy, I'd always imagined playing for the biggest club in the world.
When that moment arrived I know a lot of people were angry with my choice, but I needed to follow my path.
For me, it was the right decision because going to the top of the mountain was my dream, especially coming from eastern Europe, from a small town, and no-one's done it before you. It was a great feeling.