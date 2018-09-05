Dimitar Berbatov slept in Newcastle shirt as kid

|Photo: Instagram/berbo9
Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he did support Newcastle United when he was younger, and a Toon shirt with Alan Shearer's number on the back was his most prized possession.
Berbatov, who plundered 94 Premier League goals across spells with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham between 2006 and 2014, was bought a Newcastle strip bearing his name and Shearer's number as a 15th birthday gift from his parents.
Shearer is the Premier League's highest ever goalscorer, as the Newcastle legend bagged 260 goals in 441 appearances - a feat that is yet to be beaten.
Speaking to FourFour Two, the 37-year-old Bulgarian admitted that he idolised the former England striker and supported whichever club Shearer was at.
Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place. Smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.
At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle. My parents got me a Newcastle No. 9 shirt because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it.
Later I lost it, but I went to see my mum recently and she had a shirt for me. I said, "What the ****? That's my Newcastle shirt!" I was so happy to see it again.
Berbatov once scored five goals in a single match against Blackburn Rovers, matching the feats of his hero Shearer in doing so in a Premier League game.
I was the first foreigner to hit five goals in one game, and to be in the company of Shearer and Andy Cole was unbelievable.
I always say that coming from a smaller nation makes it more special and that's the truth. It was a great achievement.