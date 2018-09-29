Eden Hazard's goal vs Liverpool so filthy it made it onto Pornhub

Eden Hazard's goal against Liverpool was so good that someone has uploaded the clip in a place that is not safe for work.
On Thursday, the Chelsea superstar netted a stunning late winner to knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup whilst securing his team a spot in the next round.
And cheeky football fans loved Hazard's solo goal at Anfield so much, they put it in erotic adult website Pornhub, under the title "Thick Belgian Exploits Multiple Gaping Holes".
|Photo: Pornhub