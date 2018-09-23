Ex-Arsenal flop scores Goal of the Season contender for Parma vs Cagliari

Former Arsenal forward Gervinho scored a remarkable coast-to-coast goal for Parma in a 2-0 win against Cagliari at the Stadio Tardini on Saturday.
Gervinho of Parma Calcio celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the serie A match between Parma Calcio and Cagliari at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 22, 2018 in Parma, Italy.
Photo: Mario Carlini/Iguana Press/GETTY IMAGES
Already leading 1-0 through Roberto Inglese, Gervinho scored the second two minutes after the break with a stunning solo effort.
Receiving the ball on the edge of his own box, the 31-year-old reminded his opponents of his blistering pace.
Marauding through the variety of players who attempted to take him on, Gervinho all but ran the length of the pitch before firing an inch-perfect finish past the goalkeeper.
Gervinho, who was at the Emirates from 2011 to 2013, joked to Sky Sport Italia he wouldn't call the slalom move his best career goal.
Meanwhile, Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa was dumbstruck after Gervinho's stunner.
Photo: Mario Carlini/Iguana Press/GETTY IMAGES
I hadn't seen a goal like that for many years.
I am fortunate to have such a great player in the squad and he arrived with remarkable humility. He understands exactly where we are coming from and that amazed me.