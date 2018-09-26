Ex-Australia soccer star growing marijuana for medicinal purposes

Former Australia international Mark Bresciano has taken a rather unusual career path after retiring from professional football.
Mark Bresciano of Australia celebrates after Australia defeated Korea Republic during the 2015 Asian Cup final match between Korea Republic and the Australian Socceroos at ANZ Stadium on January 31, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo: Robert Cianflone/GETTY IMAGES
One of the most technically and tactically adept footballers Australia has produced, Bresciano spent 12 years of his club career in Italy - playing for Empoli, Parma, Palermo and Lazio.
The 38-year-old finished his career in 2015 after a three-season spell with Qatari side Al-Gharafa.
Now retired and living in Melbourne, Bresciano is working towards producing marijuana-based medicines within the next year.
Speaking to SBS, the 84-cap Australia international said:
In 2016, the Australian parliament introduced legislation the growing of marijuana for medicinal and scientific purposes.
Australia has one of the highest marijuana prevalence rates in the world, and the country's indigenous population has higher levels of marijuana use.
Photo: Robert Cianflone/GETTY IMAGES
One of the most technically and tactically adept footballers Australia has produced, Bresciano spent 12 years of his club career in Italy - playing for Empoli, Parma, Palermo and Lazio.
The 38-year-old finished his career in 2015 after a three-season spell with Qatari side Al-Gharafa.
Now retired and living in Melbourne, Bresciano is working towards producing marijuana-based medicines within the next year.
Speaking to SBS, the 84-cap Australia international said:
Now I invest in real estate, and I deal with the growing of marijuana for medicinal purposes.
At the moment I am studying together with a partner who intends to produce drugs based on marijuana next year.
Our company is called Greenhope. We have identified a site and obtained the necessary licences. We soon will be able to produce drugs based on marijuana.
Now we are going to visit Canada and the United States to study the issue. We also plan to communicate with experts in Europe.
In 2016, the Australian parliament introduced legislation the growing of marijuana for medicinal and scientific purposes.
Australia has one of the highest marijuana prevalence rates in the world, and the country's indigenous population has higher levels of marijuana use.