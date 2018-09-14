 Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper retires after 10-year battle with depression | inside World Soccer


Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper retires after 10-year battle with depression

Friday, September 14, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley has retired from football at 34 after a decade long battle with depression.

Pidgeley revealed on Twitter that he has been battling depression for the past 10 years following a club statement from Farnborough FC announcing his retirement.

With no available goalkeepers for their FA Cup tie with Lewes FC on Wednesday, Farnborough played the match with midfielder CJ Fearn in goal.

Former Farnborough goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley has been battling depression for the past 10 years
Photo: @pidge40

Pidgeley is a product of the Chelsea academy and came on as a substitute in the final home game of the club's title winning season in 2005.

However, the shot-stopper failed to make his presence felt in the first team squad and eventually left the Blues in 2006.

He would go onto play for for a variety of clubs which include Millwall, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Newport County.

on Friday, September 14, 2018
 
