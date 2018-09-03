 Fabio Quagliarella nets outrageous backheel golazo vs Napoli | inside World Soccer


Fabio Quagliarella nets outrageous backheel golazo vs Napoli

Monday, September 3, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

It may be just a few weeks into the Serie A campaign, but Fabio Quagliarella may have scored what may end up being the best goal of the season.

Sampdoria dominated Napoli and ruined their perfect record with a 3-0 drubbing at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Things were going well for Sampdoria as a first-half brace from Grégoire Defrel had the hosts up 2-0 against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Although Napoli improved after the break, Quagliarella backheel flick put an end to their challenge.

Off a free-kick that was sent off the wall, defender Bartosz Bereszyński decided to drive a hard low cross into the area.

Quagliarella, with his back toward goal, managed not only to get to the cross but also turn it into a magical finish.

The 35-year-old striker reached back his right heel to flick it upwards and behind him to dip into the far bottom corner from nine yards.

Quagliarella has a knack for scoring fine goals over the years, but this one has to be the very best of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the former Italy international said:

When I saw the cross coming in, I had a fraction of a second to decide.

I thought if I go with the inside of the boot, I'm never getting that on target, so I had to go for the heel and hope for the best. It went well in the end.

Is it my best ever goal? No… it's in the top three, but I scored from midfield a couple of times, so there are others to choose from.

on Monday, September 03, 2018
 
