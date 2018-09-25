Georginio Wijnaldum returns to Newcastle to visit biggest fanpage owner

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum made an incredible 174-mile trip to Newcastle after Saturday's game against Southampton in order to meet the owner of his biggest fanpage on Instagram.
Photo: Ian MacNicol/GETTY IMAGES
The 26-year-old moved to Merseyside in a £25 million deal from Newcastle United in 2016, and has transitioned into a genuinely quality option for Jürgen Klopp at the base of Liverpool's midfield.
Wijnaldum, though, returned to his roots in the North East after deciding to meet the man who runs the Instagram account @gwijnaldum1 which has over 13,000 followers.
Armed with a signed Liverpool shirt and a sketch drawing, the Dutchman was all smiles as he met the dedicated supporter.
Going out of his way to surprise a fan, particularly after a game in which he started and played 70 minutes, is a big indication of Wijnaldum's quality as a person.
|Photo: @gwijnaldum1
