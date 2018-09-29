Goal of the day: Adam Reach (Sheff Wednesday) vs Leeds

Adam Reach scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United shared an entertaining 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Friday.
Reach opened the scoring right on half time - and what a goal it was.
Little seemed on when the ball bounced in front of Reach following a throw-in.
The 25-year-old, though, took one glance at the goal before he lashed an audacious volley with his left foot from all of 30 yards.
Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell watched helplessly as the ball flew over his head, rebounded off the woodwork and into the net.
The visitors hit back through Mateusz Klich's delightful curling equaliser nine minutes after the restart and they seemed destined to find a winner in a one-sided end to the encounter.
Wednesday, though, clung on amid persistent pressure in the Yorkshire derby, forcing table-topping Leeds to settle for a point.
