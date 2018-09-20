How Virgil van Dijk caused ex-scout to quit West Brom in 2015

|Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is pictured during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and West Bromwich
Albion at Anfield on January 27, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Photo: Alex Livesey/GETTY IMAGES
Former West Bromwich Albion scout Stuart Millar claims he left the Baggies after they ignored his recommendation to sign Virgil van Dijk from Celtic several years ago.
Van Dijk was on the radar of scouts across Europe after impressing during his two-year stay at Celtic before signing for Southampton for £13 million in 2015.
The 27-year-old then became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool in January for a staggering £75 million.
It looks to be money very well spent as the Dutchman has turned the Liverpool backline into one of the meanest defences in the Premier League.
However, things could've been very different if West Brom had listened to the advice of former scout Millar.
Millar, who is now in the role of director of football at Stranraer FC, told The Scottish Sun:
In my time at West Brom, I had to watch van Dijk 20 times. That was my brief. I knew after 20 minutes that he was good enough to play in the English Premier League.
I recommended him to Tony Pulis and said: "We must sign him". I put on the report: "If we sign Van Dijk we'll double our money in two years". I got that wrong because it was about ten times the value they got back.
Unfortunately West Brom didn't pursue that, which was frustrating on my part and ultimately why I left West Brom - because I was certain I was recommending a player who was top notch.
I think it should be an embarrassment to every other club that watched him and didn't pursue him.