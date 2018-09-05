Lazar Marković hits back at Anderlecht after proposed transfer falls through

The Serbian winger was snapped up from Benfica for £20 million in the summer of 2014 but hasn't featured for Liverpool since May 2015.
He has spent time on loan at Fenerbahçe, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht, and his permanent departure can't come soon enough for the Reds.
Marković looked destined to return to Anderlecht after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Belgian side and even travelled to Belgium on deadline day to sign the contract which would bring an end to four miserable years at Anfield.
A fee of £2.9 million had been agreed between the clubs but the 24-year-old had a late change of heart and refused to agree to personal terms.
The move collapsed and led to Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck claiming it was the player's fault.
Our president and sports director did everything to convince Marković.
They waited until Liverpool lowered the price. They almost did a crazy effort for the player, but it wasn't enough. It's his own fault that the deal fell through.
Marković has since responded to the claim by insisting that the collapse of his proposed move was not down to money.
|Photo: @LMarkec50
Liverpool have now resigned themselves to Marković, who has once again not been included in the club's Premier League squad, leaving for nothing either in January or at the end of the season.