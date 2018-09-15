Lionel Messi once found crying alone after Argentina defeat

It is fair to say that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi hasn't had the best of luck on the international stage.
Whilst the Argentine talisman has won all there is to win at club level with Barcelona, Messi has had his fair share of heartbreak whilst representing his country in the past.
After losing the World Cup final in 2014 to Germany and also missing out on the Copa America in 2015, Argentina lost their third straight major tournament during the summer of 2016.
The Albiceleste lost the 2015 final to Chile in Santiago before falling to defeat against the same South American rivals a year later in the United States on penalties, with Messi even missing from the spot in the shootout.
Now, Elvio Paolorosso, fitness coach to Gerardo Martino, has explained on Argentine radio how devastated Messi was after that painful defeat.
The scene in the dressing room after that Copa America was very painful, but the worst came afterward.
Around two in the morning, more or less, I found Leo in front of his locker alone, completely alone, crying like a baby who had lost his mother.
He was hunched over there, and no one could console him. So I just put my arm around him and the two of us cried together.