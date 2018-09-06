Luke Matheson makes first-team debut aged 15 on first day back to school

|Photo: @officiallydale
Luke Matheson started his final year of high school on Tuesday but later that day, he became Rochdale's youngest ever first-team debutant, aged 15 years and 336 days.
Just a few hours after walking out of his class, Matheson was introduced as a 13th minute substitute in Dale's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Bury.
Not only did Matheson became Rochdale's youngest ever player, the schoolboy also earned the Man of the Match award in a 2-1 victory over their local rivals.
Matheson, who has progressed through the ranks at Dale's Academy, left manager Keith Hill and fans alike gasping at his brilliance.
Luke Matheson - wow!
That first-half was a little insight into what we see on the training pitch. Jim McNulty came over when it was obvious Connor Randall had a serious injury, asked me if I was putting Luke Matheson on. We know what he can do. It's not a leap of faith, because we know what he can do.
The supporters were receptive to Luke, and the players are and were as well. He's been training with the first team whilst he's not been at school during the summer and I'm really pleased for him that he got his chance. They're special nights when that happens.
He was outstanding.
The club's previous record holder was Dan Adshead, who made his debut aged 16 years 17 days against the same opponents in the same competition last year.