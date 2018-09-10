Peter Crouch accidentally flirted with Xabi Alonso's partner whilst at Liverpool

Peter Crouch has divulged a revealing anecdote about his interest in what turned out to be Xabi Alonso's partner during his early days with Liverpool.
Crouch is well-loved by Liverpool fans for his memorable stint at Merseyside - where he scored 42 goals in three seasons and helped the Reds to the 2007 Champions League final.
However, people forget that the former England international was once far more than just an amusing cult hero.
Writing in his new autobiography, "How To Be A Footballer", the 6"7 striker recalls a truly brilliant story from his eventful time at Liverpool.
On signing for Liverpool I stayed at the Hope Street Hotel. On reception was a girl so good-looking I couldn't quite believe she was smiling at me all the time.
I told the lads in training. "Honestly, she's beautiful. I think I've got a shout here." Jamie Carragher called a few other senior players over. "Tell them again, Crouchie." So I did. "She's all over me. I'm on fire." Carra again, all interest. "What does she look like?"
"Amazing. Dark-haired. Spanish-looking. I'm in there." It turned out she was Xabi Alonso's partner. She was doing a bit of work to practise her language skills. He was nice about it. So was she. Carra less so.
