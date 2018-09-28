Scottish club ban The Sun newspaper for 'factually misleading' article

Scottish Premiership club Livingston have banned The Scottish Sun and The Sun Group newspapers from the club's stadium.
This follows an article featured in the newspaper and online titled: "Suspected cocaine stash found in toilet of Scots Premiership outfit Livingston's stadium."
In a statement, the club said the paper made a "despicable misrepresentation of the facts".
|Photo: @LiviFCOfficial
The Scottish Sun's article makes the following false and contradictory claim: "A suspected cocaine stash was found in a toilet at Livi's stadium".
Despite admitting an empty bag was handed to a WLYF member of staff, The Sun chose to publish a stock photo from Getty Images of a bag full of white powder. The club views this as a despicable misrepresentation of the facts.
The Scottish Sun then quotes a source at the club, but in the very next sentence states "Livingston FC would not comment."
It's a disgraceful piece of scaremongering over an empty bag. The reporter was issued with a statement from the WLYF but chose not to refer to it. No one at the club was asked for a statement.
The club regularly feature "Kick addiction out of your life" advertising on behalf of Narcotics, Alcohol, and Gamblers Anonymous free of charge and we have a no tolerance policy within the stadium.
The Sun and its group newspaper reporters are barred from the stadium with immediate effect. Livingston Football Club is also preparing a formal complaint to the press regulator.