'Sir Alex Ferguson would've sold Paul Pogba months ago'

Former Manchester United captain Paul Ince believes Paul Pogba would have been sold if Sir Alex Ferguson had still been in charge of the club.
Photo: Catherine Ivill/GETTY IMAGES
A footage emerged on Wednesday of a frosty exchange between Pogba and United boss José Mourinho at the club's Carrington training ground.
In the video, Mourinho appeared to tell the France World Cup winner to "get out", with Pogba looking confused.
It is just the latest spat between the pair with rumours over their bleak relationship going on for months.
However, Ince insists this situation would have never been allowed to happen under former boss Ferguson.
Speaking to Paddy Power News, the former England midfielder said:
Ferguson famously sold David Beckham and Roy Keane after high-profile fall outs with the fiery Scotsman.
There's absolutely no chance this would have happened under Ferguson.
He'd have had the situation dealt with weeks, even months ago. There's no way that Man United can compete with Liverpool or Man City, or even win trophies, when they've got situations like this happening in the club.
I can tell you what Fergie would've done, too. There'd have been a complete ban on Pogba speaking to all media. Because it's obvious that he's been feeding off the attention he's been getting and that's made it even worse.
There's not a chance in hell that he'd have allowed Pogba to speak to the press after that bad result against Wolves last week. Anything he does now is a media circus.
