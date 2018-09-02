Son Heung-min avoids military service after Asian Games win

In Son's home country, South Korea, it is compulsory for all men to carry out at least two years of military service before the age of 28.
However, exemptions are offered to athletes who perform exceptionally at major tournaments.
Therefore, Son was given permission by Tottenham to play in the Asian Games in Indonesia knowing a gold medal would seal his release from mandatory service for his country.
And the 26-year-old finally earned a military service exemption after he captained South Korea to Asian Games gold with a 2-1 win over Japan on Saturday.
Lee Seung-woo and Hwang Hee-chan both netted in extra-time to seal the victory at the Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong, despite a late goal from Ayase Ueda setting up a very nervy end for Korea.
Following the match, Son was quick to thank his club for all their support.
Tottenham have supported me so much and that means a lot to me. I really want to say thank you to the coach and the fans of Spurs. They are so special.